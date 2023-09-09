In February of 2023, two-year-old William “Billy” Paterno was shockingly diagnosed with ALL T-Cell Leukemia. He has had a bumpy road since, with several hospital stays and intense chemotherapy, and he is now in need of a bone marrow transplant. Billy is an inspiration to all who know him. He’s recently been transferred to CHOP where he will face his next battle - inpatient hospitalization and preparation for a transplant. He’s a fighter and has an army behind him filled with love. “Billy Strong! We Fight Together”

Billy needs as many people between the ages of 18-55 as possible to register as potential stem cell/bone marrow donors. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone like Billy the chance to grow up and spend more time making memories with his family.

Anyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 can sign up with us: it takes 6mins, a cheek swab, and an understanding of what happens IF found to be a matching donor.