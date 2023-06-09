Register nowMake a gift
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Campaign
09/06/2023

Billy Strong! We Fight Together

You provide hope. We cover the rest!

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes.
Be the first to register
Register nowMake a gift

In February of 2023, two-year-old William “Billy” Paterno was shockingly diagnosed with ALL T-Cell Leukemia. He has had a bumpy road since, with several hospital stays and intense chemotherapy, and he is now in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Two-year-old William “Billy” Paterno was shockingly diagnosed with ALL T-Cell Leukemia.

Little Billy is a fighter and strong little kid. He is full of life and sports a smirk that can light up any room. He loves rides in his wagon, playing outside, and dinosaurs.

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor

At the start of the year, he was just like your average toddler. But after what seemed like a few odd sick symptoms, and thanks to the persistence of his parents, Bill and Danielle, he was shockingly diagnosed with ALL T-cell Leukemia.

Billy Strong! We Fight Together! In February of 2023, two-year-old William “Billy” Paterno was shockingly diagnosed with ALL T-Cell Leukemia.

His diagnosis was followed by an immediate hospital admittance and intensive inpatient chemotherapy. But his family recently learned that his leukemia persists and that he will need a bone marrow transplant. Even with his illness, complications, and intense therapy, Billy has kept his bright determined spirit.

Billy is an inspiration to all who know him. He’s recently been transferred to CHOP where he will face his next battle - inpatient hospitalization and preparation for a transplant. He’s a fighter and has an army behind him filled with love.

Billy Strong! We Fight Together

Billy needs as many people between the ages of 18-55 as possible to register as potential stem cell/bone marrow donors. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone like Billy the chance to grow up and spend more time making memories with his family.

Anyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 can sign up with us: it takes 5mins, a cheek swab, and an understanding of what happens IF found to be a matching donor.

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Register Now
More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH