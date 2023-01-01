Register nowMake a gift
When I receive my swab kit, is it safe to handle? Should I wear gloves?

Human coronaviruses are not very stable on dry surfaces, such as paper or cardboard; this means that they do not survive very long on these materials. The stability depends on many factors, including the temperature, humidity, the viral quantity, and the material. According to a US publication(1) from March 17th, the decay of the COVID-19 virus in a dried state takes up to 24 hours on cardboard, which as a material can be compared to our swab kits. Therefore, the transmission is unlikely, but cannot be excluded. To protect yourself from virus transmission through possibly contaminated surfaces we advise donors to follow the general hygiene recommendations such as regularly washing your hands and avoiding touching your face. (1) https://www.nejm.org

