What if I am not allowed to leave the house? How should I return my kit?

We ask everyone to please follow the guidelines and regulations in place for your local area, our donors’ safety is our number one priority and this means both potential and registered donors. If you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, have been in contact with someone who has been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus or if local authorities have advised you to stay at home then please wait until you are able to leave home to do your cheek swab and return your kit to us. However, if you are able to leave your home, then we are always happy to receive completed registration kits! Please remember that the swab kits are fine to use for approximately two years, so while we normally ask you to please return them as soon as possible, due to the current circumstances, please only do this when it is safe you for to do so. However, once you have done your check swabs it is always best if we receive your swabs within 2 – 3 weeks, so if you are not able to currently post your swabs back then please wait to do your check swabs until you know that you can send them back. Please remember, if you have already done your swabs then please only send them back once it is safe to do so.