If I don't have any Covid-19 symptoms or haven't been diagnosed, should I take extra precautions before using the swabs?

If you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms and have not tested positive for the virus in the last 28 days, then you do not need to take any special precautions when taking your cheek swabs, except for following the general hygiene and physical distancing rules and recommendations. Please also remember it is not possible to register as a blood stem cell donor for anyone who is under ordered quarantine. This includes acute COVID-19 patients, those who have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and people they have been in contact with. Our swab kits are ok to use for approximately two years, so you can keep the kit at home and complete the process once it is safe to do so.