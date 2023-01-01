Register nowMake a gift
How will the spread of the COVID-19 virus affect DKMS and its operations?

As with every organization across the world, DKMS faces challenges caused by COVID-19 and some of the potential impacts are still not yet known. The goal of DKMS remains the same as it always has been and that is, together with our outstanding team of donors and employees, to give as many patients as possible around the world a second chance at life, through a life-saving bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant. The management team of DKMS is working around the clock together with all DKMS employees and relevant stakeholders to achieve this goal.

