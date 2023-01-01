Do I need to leave my kit in quarantine before sending it back?
It is not necessary to put your kit in quarantine before sending it back to us. To protect all of our staff, when we receive the swab kits back in our office, before handling the kits and swabs, we wait for the minimum amount of time until the risk of transmission of the virus can be excluded. However, please follow the guidelines from your local authorities and only leave your home when it is safe to do so and if you are not under quarantine restrictions.