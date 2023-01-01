Are there alternatives to traveling for donation?

There may be alternatives to traveling for donation. It may be possible to arrange for donation at a medical center within driving distance. This may require you to repeat the physical exam and/or other tests. We are happy to discuss all the possibilities with you. If you feel uncomfortable traveling, we respect your decision. However, it is extremely important that you tell us right way so we can explore other options. Donation is time-sensitive, and any delay can have a negative impact on the recipient’s wellbeing.