The perfect match

Registration Eligibility Requirements

02/02/2021

YOU CAN SIGN UP IF YOU ARE:

  • 18 - 55 years of age
  • NOT a member of the U.S. military, active in the Reserves or in ROTC
  • Registering for the FIRST time
  • Willing to donate to any patient if matched
  • Permanently living in the USA and willing to travel
  • At least 4’10” in height and don’t exceed the height / weight ratio listed


bmi chart dkms


THESE CONDITIONS PREVENT YOU FROM JOINING THE BONE MARROW DONOR REGISTRY:

  • HIV
  • History of heart surgery or heart disease
  • Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)
  • Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication
  • Hepatitis B or C
  • Kidney or liver disease
  • History of stroke, including TIA
  • Multiple concussions or head injuries
  • Chronic or severe neck or back problems
  • Epilepsy or other seizure within one year
  • History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders
  • Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)


