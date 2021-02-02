Skip to main content
Registration Eligibility Requirements
Check all registration requirements and request your kit today.
02/02/2021
YOU CAN SIGN UP IF YOU ARE:
18 - 55 years of age
NOT a member of the U.S. military, active in the Reserves or in ROTC
Registering for the FIRST time
Willing to donate to any patient if matched
Permanently living in the USA and willing to travel
At least 4’10” in height and don’t exceed the height / weight ratio listed
THESE CONDITIONS PREVENT YOU FROM JOINING THE BONE MARROW DONOR REGISTRY:
HIV
History of heart surgery or heart disease
Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis
Fibromyalgia
Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)
Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication
Hepatitis B or C
Kidney or liver disease
History of stroke, including TIA
Multiple concussions or head injuries
Chronic or severe neck or back problems
Epilepsy or other seizure within one year
History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders
Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)
