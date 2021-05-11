WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU'RE A MATCH?

“What Happens When You’re A Bone Marrow Match?”





What's next?





What does this mean?

A doctor searching for donors to help their patient has identified you as a potential match based on your HLA type. Now they’d like to do further testing to confirm that you are a match and to see if you are able and eligible to donate.





Get Informed.

Learning that you are a potential match may be exciting news for you. It also might make you a bit nervous. The team at DKMS is here to support you in every way as you consider the opportunity to donate. Our coordinators can answer any questions you have and can connect you with resources to help you gain a better understanding of what donating means.





Commitment

Donating is a serious commitment. We encourage you to learn more about it and discuss your decision with the people closest to you. But we also ask that you make your decision to donate or withdraw in a timely manner. Delays in the donor search can be life-threatening to the patient.





More information for potential donors





Donor Handbook

Our comprehensive guide to donation includes information on becoming a match, preparing for donation, the two ways to donate, what happens the day you donate and much more.





Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC)

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) collection is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that collects blood stem cells via the bloodstream in a process similar to donating plasma or platelets. Click Here to learn more.





Bone Marrow Donation

This is a surgical procedure performed under anesthesia, so no pain is experienced during donation. Marrow cells are collected from the back of your pelvic bone using a syringe. Click Here to learn more.



